Brookhaven Restaurant Week returns for 2nd delicious year

What’s your favorite restaurant in Brookhaven?

We know, we know — that’s an unfair question. There’s a long list of top eateries in the metro Atlanta city, and this week, many of them are taking part in a delicious event meant to spotlight the city’s diverse culinary scene.

We’re talking about Brookhaven Restaurant Week, of course, which launched yesterday and continues through Sunday, Aug. 7. This is the second year for the event, hosted in partnership with Flavors Magazine and featuring participating restaurants offering special three-course lunch and/or dinners priced between $15 and $65, giving both new customers and returning diners a chance to taste what each restaurant does best. Organizers from Explore Brookhaven say the goal is to drive business to Brookhaven restaurants and showcase "locally-owned, chef-driven" concepts.

Last year, we spent a morning restaurant-hopping through Brookhaven and highlighting the first-ever Restaurant Week; this year, we decided we needed to do it again! To check out our morning getting a "taste" of the big event, click the video player in this article. And for a full list of participating restaurants, click here.