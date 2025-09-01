Brookhaven police use new technology to crack cases

The Brief The Brookhaven Police Department is one of the few local agencies that uses the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network database. Brookhaven just started using the technology in April, and they've already developed dozens of leads. Previously, like most agencies, Brookhaven PD would send their evidence to the GBI, and it would take longer to get the results back.



When Brookhaven Police investigators collect guns and shell casings from crime scenes, they can now use that evidence to identify links to other shootings in Brookhaven and other jurisdictions.

What we know:

The Brookhaven Police Department is one of the few local agencies that uses the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network database, run by the ATF.

Brookhaven just started using the technology in April, and they've already developed dozens of leads, including linking a homicide in Brookhaven to an Aggravated Assault case in Norcross. This week the department was recognized by the ATF for its work.

When a gun is recovered from a crime scene, Brookhaven Police investigators will test fire it. That show will leave unique, microscopic marks on the shell casing, almost like a fingerprint.

"That's how they're able to make those connections between a crime that possibly took place, you know, a few days ago, a few months ago, to that specific firearm," said Brookhaven Police Lt. Carlos Nino.

Digital images of spent shell casings collected from crime scenes can be entered into the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network (NIBIN) database to see if that same gun was used in other crimes.

"It allows the comparison between spent shell casings and weapons to potential crime scenes, not just here in Brookhaven, but across jurisdictions as well," said Lt. Nino.

Previously, like most agencies, Brookhaven PD would send their evidence to the GBI, and it would take longer to get the results back.

"We can get results in real time versus waiting months, possibly years down the road, because the GBI is so backed up, so being able to close cases that otherwise would have gone cold," said Lt. Nino.

Why you should care:

"Our ballistics examiners have quickly proven that this technology can make a difference in solving violent crime. Because of the grant funding that made this system possible, we now have the ability to follow leads in real time, bring cases to closure, and deliver justice for victims," said Chief Brandon Gurley.