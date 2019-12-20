Brookhaven police: 2 arrested in fake armed robbery reports

Two people are accused of reporting fake armed robberies as part of a fraudulent scheme.

On Dec. 13, Brookhaven police were called to a grocery store on Town Boulevard after a man, identified as 33-year-old Alterreek Booker, said he was robbed at gunpoint. Booker told police the suspects demanded all of his cash.

Then, on Dec. 17, police were called to a bank on Briarcliff Road after a woman, identified as 37-year-old Shawndalyn Lee, said she was also robbed at gunpoint. She told investigators she was forced to hand over her debit card as well as her pin number. Lee said the suspects emptied her bank account before taking off.

Investigators said the two "victims" are actually accused of being part of a fraudulent scheme. Booker and Lee, according to police, responded to an offer to make quick cash by letting the unknown suspects access their accounts. In return, they would get an unknown amount of money but that never happened.

Suspect Shawndalyn Lee

Suspect Alterreek Booker

Police said the suspects drained both of their accounts and left them with nothing.

Booker and Lee are both accused of making false police reports, alleging they were robbed at gunpoint. They have each been charged with false report of a crime.