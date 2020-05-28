Brookhaven drive-thru offers 'contact-less coffee'

It’s just a little metal and plywood shack — but it’s filled with big flavor inside. And as soon as we saw the unique Curva Coffee drive-thru location in Brookhaven, we knew we had to try it out.

The Good Day feature team spent the morning in Brookhaven — right where Johnson Ferry Rd. NE and Ashford Dunwoody Rd. NE meet, near Blackburn Park — getting a taste of Curva Coffee. Rock climbers may know the name Curva Coffee, thanks to the location inside Stone Summit Climbing and Fitness Gym in Atlanta, but with that location’s temporary closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, operations have shifted to the drive-thru location. As of now, hours at the Brookhaven spot are 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. daily, and owner Stefan Mayer says the menu offerings will continue to grow.

Being coffee connoisseurs, we did a lot of taste-testing at Curva Coffee this morning. Click the video player in this article to check it out — and for more information on Curva Coffee, you can click over to the company’s website and Facebook page.