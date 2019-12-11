Brookhaven annexes Lavista Park neighborhood

The city of Brookhaven annexes the Lavista Park neighborhood adding at least 2,000 new residents.

The unanimous decision to approve rezoning is believed to be the largest annexation using the 60-percent method in state history.

There's a new welcome sign with lights at the intersection of Briarcliff and Lavista roads to mark the occasion. “Welcome to Brookhaven” stickers were also placed on rezoning signs.

“This is exciting, as the 60% method demonstrates an overwhelming, citizen-led effort that bypasses the need for a referendum,” District 4 Council Member Joe Gebbia, whose district encompasses all of the newly annexed areas, was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. “It’s another first for Brookhaven, as this is the largest number of parcels to leverage this method in state history.”

“All of you should be commended for your Herculean effort,” said Mayor John Ernst. “We are really excited about having this dynamic community come into Brookhaven fold. I hope our new residents will remain active with the City, and perhaps take leadership roles on some of our boards and committees.”

“Beginning immediately, the City will begin an assessment of the infrastructure of this community to determine what resources will be needed to bring this area up to Brookhaven standards as it pertains to parks, paving and stormwater infrastructure,” said City Manager Christian Sigman.

Residents should see street sweepers come through within the next 48 hours and road crews to fix at least 18 potholes the city has immediately identified.

The addition comes one week before the city of Brookhaven turns 7 years old.