Suspect arrested after SWAT standoff at NW Atlanta home

Police have safely removed a female victim and apprehended a male suspect after a multi-hour SWAT standoff at an Atlanta home Friday night.

Officials say around 5 p.m. Friday, officers were called to the 1600 block of Bridgeport Drive after reports of a dispute at a home in the area.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were told by a witness that a woman was being held in the home against her will.

After hours of working at the scene, officers were able to safely get the woman out of the house. Officials tell FOX 5 the woman had minor injuries that were treated at the scene.

The male suspect inside the home was later apprehended by a SWAT team and is in custody. Officials have not said what he has been charged with.

Investigators have not released the identities of either the victim or suspect. The investigation is ongoing.