Brick smashes through man's windshield on Atlanta's Downtown Connector

Atlanta police are investigating after a brick crashed through a vehicle's windshield on the Downtown Connector late Tuesday night.

What we know:

The incident occurred around 11 p.m. as the driver was traveling north near the 17th Street Bridge. The brick shattered the glass on the passenger side and became lodged in the dashboard.

"If it was maybe a foot or two over towards the driver’s side... it could have been very dangerous," the driver said, adding that the impact could have easily caused a secondary accident with other vehicles.

Though the driver was not injured, he reported waiting over an hour and a half for authorities to arrive and file a report.

What's next:

Investigators are currently trying to determine if the brick was intentionally thrown from the 17th Street Bridge or if it fell from the overpass structure. Atlanta authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the incident to contact them.