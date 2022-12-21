Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SUN 9:00 AM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
5
Wind Chill Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 4:00 AM EST until SAT 1:00 PM EST, Clay County
Wind Chill Watch
from FRI 12:00 AM CST until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Chill Advisory
from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 PM EST, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

Brendan Fraser and co-stars talk demanding drama 'The Whale'

By
Published 
Good Day Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta

Brendan Fraser, co-stars talk emotional core of acclaimed drama 'The Whale'

The Darren Aronofsky-directed drama 'The Whale' centers on a homebound English teacher attempting to reconnect with his troubled young daughter. Stars Brendan Fraiser, Sadie Sink, and Hong Chau and writer Samuel D. Hunter sat down with Paul Milliken to talk about their characters and the emotional challenges they experienced working on the film.

When Academy Award nominations are announced next month, it’s a good bet you’ll see the name Brendan Fraser listed among those up for the Best Actor Oscar.

Fraser is winning universal acclaim for his performance in "The Whale," the Darren Aronofsky-directed drama which centers on a homebound English teacher attempting to reconnect with his troubled young daughter. 

Much has been made of Fraser’s physical transformation for the role, which included the hours-long application of prosthetics to create Charlie’s look.  

"It was an involved process to create Charlie’s body," the actor tells Good Day Atlanta. "It needed to be done so with dignity, to be in obedience to the laws of gravity and physics, to depict this man in a way that hasn’t been done in films that we’ve seen until now."

But Fraser says the emotional impact of filming during the pandemic was also key to his performance — and the attitude he brought to set daily.

"Every day that we came in was a privilege," he says. "We never knew if we were going to have another tomorrow or another next week. So, might as well give it everything you’ve got, because you might not be invited back for reasons beyond your control."

Writer Samuel D. Hunter adapted his stage play for the screen, which he calls a rare opportunity to explore his own growth as well as that of the characters he created more than a decade ago.

"Having done more screenwriting, but more fundamentally, becoming a father and re-telling this story, there were so many nooks and crannies that I discovered throughout the development of it," says Hunter. "And then continued to discover as Brendan entered into this role and shed so much light onto different aspects of the role."

The Whale also features "Stranger Things" star Sadie Sink and Golden Globe nominee Hong Chau. For more information on the film, click here.  