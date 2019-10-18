Breast Cancer Survivor Tiah Tomlin talks Breast Cancer journey and latest projects

article

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, and once a week in October Good Day Atlanta invites a breast cancer survivor to share their personal journey with viewers.

This week Tiah Tomlin came to the studio to share not only how she conquered the disease, but to tell us how she's taken it a step forward by helping others along their journey be warriors.

After experiencing gaps in resources and supportive services she co-founded, "My Style Matters" one of their signature programs is called "Kick Can't-cer."

For more information on Tiah Tomlin or "My Style Matters," click here.