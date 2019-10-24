Breast Cancer survivor Tammy Bolton details her journey on Good Day Atlanta

article

When you are going through an uncertain time in your life, the right support system makes all the difference, and so does the right outlook.

Tammy Bolton is a survivor and has made it her mission to help other women facing the fight.

In 1997, at the age of 32 and with no prior family history, Tammy was diagnosed with aggressive inflammatory breast cancer.

In celebration of Tammy’s 10th anniversary of survivorship, she had breast reconstruction surgery.

In 2012, Tammy and her husband Robert decided to start The Pink Frog Foundation to help in the fight against breast cancer. The foundation’s mission includes providing support to breast cancer patients.

For more information on Tammy Bolton or the Pink Frog Foundation, click here.