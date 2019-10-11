Breast Cancer survivor Niya Brown Matthews shares message of inspiration on Good Day Atlanta

Niya Brown Matthews was just 27 years old when she was first diagnosed with Stage 2 Breast Cancer. Ever since the bestselling author and certified life coach has been inspiring other women to overcome their obstacles, and now she wants to empower more people to refocus and find their purpose with a new daily devotional.

Niya Brown Matthews joins Good Day Atlanta's Katie Beasley to talk about her personal story of survival.

For more information on Niya Brown Matthews click here.