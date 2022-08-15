Yogi Bear meets ‘The Sopranos’ in upcoming Tubi animated series ‘Breaking Bear’

article

That’s a nice pic-a-nic basket you’ve got there. Shame if anything happened to it.

Tubi has given a green light to "Breaking Bear," an adult animated series from creator/showrunner Julien Nitzberg ("The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia") and producers Cartel Entertainment ("Creepshow," "Twelve Forever," and "Day of the Dead") and To The Stars Media ("Monsters of California," "Unidentified"), a media company from Blink-182’s Tom DeLonge. DeLonge will serve as one of the show’s executive producers.

WATCH FREE ON TUBI: "The Wild and Wonderful Whites of West Virginia" — get the app

The series "follows the escapades of three bear siblings who decide they have to start selling drugs in order to raise money and save their home after gas companies start fracking next to their cave. The bears soon enlist other forest animals in a scheme that will pit them against oil companies, the Russian Mafia, local Hell’s Angels and polar bears who hate anything that isn’t white," per a press release.

In other words, it puts cartoon animals in a mob movie, or as the press release puts it, "comically [combines] elements of Yogi Bear with ‘The Sopranos.’"

WATCH FREE ON TUBI: "My Dinner with Alan: A Sopranos Session" — get the app

"When The Cartel pitched a series with cartoon animals as mobsters, I knew it was an offer I couldn’t refuse," said Adam Lewinson, Tubi’s chief content officer. "This is the perfect project to expand our adult animation offering after the stellar success of ‘The Freak Brothers,’ cementing Tubi as a destination for adult humor."

The announcement follows Tubi’s renewal of hit adult animated comedy series "The Freak Brothers," an adaptation of the cult classic comics "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers." The series, which premiered in 2021, stars ete Davidson,Woody Harrelson, John Goodman, Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony, Adam Devine and Blake Anderson.

Indeed, Tubi has continued to expand its adult animation collection. In spring 2022, three new made-for-Tubi movies from FOX’s Emmy Award-winning animation house, Bento Box Entertainment, were announced as Tubi Originals: "Pastacolypse," which comes from Matthew Maiellaro ("Aqua Teen Hunger Force"); actor/comedian Sam Taggart’ s "Millenial Hunter" and "Big Bruh" from "Duncanville" co-producer Jerron Horton.

WATCH: Tubi’s collection of free kids and family entertainment — get the app

About "The Freak Brothers"

Smoke 'em if you got 'em! Pete Davidson, Woody Harrelson and John Goodman lead the voice cast of this adult animated stoner comedy based on Gilbert Shelton’s cult classic comic, "The Fabulous Furry Freak Brothers." The series follows three 1960s hippie stoners who smoke a magical strain of weed, only to fall into a 50-year slumber and wake up in the 2020s. While time (and weed culture) may have changed, the Freak Brothers are just as mellow as ever. "The Freak Brothers" is a Tubi Original. Rated TV-MA. One season, 8 episodes. Also featuring the voices of Tiffany Haddish, La La Anthony, Adam Devine, Blake Anderson.

The first season of "The Freak Brothers" is streaming for free on Tubi — get the app

When does "Breaking Bear" premiere?

No premiere date for "Breaking Bear" has been announced, and FOX Television Stations cannot confirm whether the mammals that star in the series are smarter than the average bear.

About Tubi: Tubi has more than 40,000 movies and television series from over 250 content partners, including every major studio, in addition to the largest offering of free live local and national news channels in streaming. The platform gives fans of entertainment, news and sports an easy way to discover new content that is available completely free.

Tubi is available on Android and iOS mobile devices, Amazon Echo Show , Google Nest Hub Max , Comcast Xfinity X1, Cox Contour, and on OTT devices such as Amazon Fire TV , Vizio TVs, Sony TVs, Samsung TVs, Roku , Apple TV , Chromecast, Android TV , PlayStation 5 , Xbox Series X | S , and soon on Hisense TVs globally. Consumers can also watch Tubi content on the web at http://www.tubi.tv/ .

Tubi and this television station are both owned by the FOX Corporation.