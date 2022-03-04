Braves' Pederson, Swanson working at Marietta Papa Johns as MLB lockout continues

article

Two players from the World Series-winning Atlanta Braves team are stepping up to the plate in another roles as the Major League Baseball lockout continues.

Shortstop Dansby Swanson and outfielder Joc Pederson have signed up to be Papa John's new "pre-season pizza pros."

Tuesday, the pizza company jokingly tweeted that they are offering daily contracts to any MLB players with "too much time on your hands these days."

Well now Swanson and Pederson has joined the "pizza big leagues" and throwing on an apron.

Friday will be the players' first day working at a local Papa Johns.

The event be Friday at a metro Atlanta Papa Johns and will not be open to the public.

With owners and players unable to agree on a contract to replace the collective bargaining agreement that expired Dec. 1, Commissioner Rob Manfred canceled the first two series for each of the 30 teams, cutting each club’s schedule from 162 games to likely 156 at most. A total of 91 games were erased.

Baseball’s ninth work stoppage will be the fourth causing regular-season games to be canceled, leaving ballparks quiet from Fenway Park to Dodger Stadium.

Caught in the crossfire of the money fight, players said they would only discuss — but not commit to — possible on-field changes that Manfred says are needed, such as pitch clocks and the elimination of defensive shifts. An expanded postseason was another casualty — for now.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.