Braves fans and players take over Truist Park for Chop Fest 2020

The Atlanta Braves will open the 2020 season on the road again, with a four-game series in Arizona starting March 26th. And even though the team won’t play its first game at home until April 3rd, Truist Park will celebrate the Braves this weekend, with a free event that’s become a can’t-miss tradition for fans and players.

Chop Fest 2020 is happening at Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., bringing team players, coaches, and Braves fans face-to-face for a day filled with special activities, exhibits, and entertainment. In other words, it’s a six-hour festival dedicated to all things Atlanta Braves.

Planned events this year include player autograph sessions and photo opportunities, Q&A panels with players and coaches, baseball clinics, and plenty of merchandise and memorabilia for sale. Desperate to get an autograph from your favorite player? Sessions are being pre-sold online, and all sales benefit the Atlanta Braves Foundation. You can also download the MLB Ballpark App for a full listing of player appearances, which will be released at 9 a.m. Saturday morning.



Admission to Chop Fest 2020 is free, and parking for up to four hours is also free in approved The Battery Atlanta decks.

Of course, we couldn’t wait until tomorrow to spend a little time at Truist Park celebrating our hometown team — so we hung out there all morning, getting a special preview of the big event. Click the video player to get your first official look at Chop Fest 2020!

