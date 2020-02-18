Expand / Collapse search

‘Boyz n the Hood’ actress Esther Scott dies at 66: TMZ

By Kelli Johnson
Published 
Updated 6 hours ago
Entertainment
FOX 11 Los Angeles
article

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Esther Scott attends the Los Angeles Premiere of Fox Searchlight's "The Birth of a Nation" on September 21, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for Fox Searchlight)

LOS ANGELES - Actress Esther Scott has died after suffering an apparent heart attack last week, TMZ reported Tuesday. 

She is perhaps best known for her role as Tisha’s grandmother in “Boyz n the Hood.” The actress also appeared in numerous television shows and movies including "Melrose Place," "Sister Sister," CW’s "Hart of Dixie," and 2016's controversial and award-winning film "The Birth of a Nation." 

TMZ says she suffered a heart attack last week before she was rushed to a local hospital where she died days later surrounded by loved ones.

She was 66.