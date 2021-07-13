Boys and Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta tees up new fundraiser

How can you help local teens prepare for college and their future careers? It’s as easy as one … two … three … FORE!

Thursday, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta will host its first-ever "TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures Event" in an effort to drive up funds for the organization’s teen workforce readiness programs.

The fundraiser will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at TopGolf’s Midtown location and will feature players of all ability levels facing off in tournament-style play while also enjoying refreshments from an open bar and a BBQ dinner buffet.

Boys & Girls Clubs of Metro Atlanta executives say the fundraiser will specifically help local youth in career planning as well as funding scholarships, updating club technology, and teen programming.

The organization encompasses more than 20 clubs in 10 counties across metro Atlanta and offers year-round programming for youth geared toward building character and leadership, promoting healthy lifestyle choices, and earning academic success.

For more information on "TopGolf Fundraiser: Driving Great Futures Event," click here. And click the video player to check out our preview of the big event!

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Advertisement

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.