'Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies': Trump calls out MLB for moving All-Star Game from Atlanta

Former President Donald Trump released a statement Friday night in regards to MLB's recent decision to move the All-Star Game from Atlanta following the passage of Georgia's new election law.

"Baseball is already losing tremendous numbers of fans, and now they leave Atlanta with their All-Star Game because they are afraid of the Radical Left Democrats who do not want voter I.D., which is desperately needed, to have anything to do with our elections," former President Trump said in the press release. "Boycott baseball and all of the woke companies that are interfering with Free and Fair Elections. Are you listening Coke, Delta, and all!"

On Friday, the league made the announcement that the 2021 All-Star Game and the MLB Draft would be moved from Atlanta.

The statement read in part:

"Over the last week, we have engaged in thoughtful conversations with Clubs, former and current players, the Players Association, and The Players Alliance, among others, to listen to their views. I have decided that the best way to demonstrate our values as a sport is by relocating this year’s All-Star Game and MLB Draft."

The statement was released by MLB Commissioner of Baseball Robert Manfred, Jr.

Manfred continued on in his statement saying, "Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box."

The All-Star Game was scheduled for July 13 at Truist Park, which is the Braves’ 41,000-seat stadium in Cobb County.

After the new election law was passed last week, Trump released a statement congratulating Georgia on the new voter rules and regulations.

"Congratulations to Georgia and the Georgia State Legislature on changing their voter Rules and Regulations. They learned from the travesty of the 2020 Presidential Election, which can never be allowed to happen again. Too bad these changes could not have been done sooner!" The 45th President said in a press release.



