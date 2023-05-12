Michigan teen uses slingshot to save sister from abduction while mushroom hunting

The Michigan State Police is lauding a 14-year-old boy for saving his younger sister from being abducted from their backyard while she was mushroom hunting earlier this week.

According to a release from MSP, the 8-year-old was in the backyard of their home in Alpena in Northern Michigan searching for mushrooms when a man appeared from the woods.

The man held the young girl's mouth shut but she fought back and was eventually able to break free. The teenager witnessed the assault and attempted abduction and jumped into action, grabbing his slingshot and hitting the suspect in the head and chest.

A description of the suspect was released and a family member spotted him running from the area. Troopers arrived and searched the area, finding him hiding at a nearby gas station.

Suspect, identified as a 17-year-old from Alpena, had injuries to his chest and head from the slingshot.

He was taken into custody and interviewed, where police said he admitted to planning on severely beating the young girl.

The teen was lodged at the Alpena County Jail and is being held on attempted kidnapping, attempted assault, and assault charges. He was given a $150,000 cash bond and is being charged as an adult. His name was not released.