Boy steals deputy's firearm during altercation in Atlanta, police say

The Atlanta police have recovered a deputy's firearm that they say was stolen during an altercation with a boy on Wednesday night..

Officials say the robbery happened around 7 p.m. on the 700 block of Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard.

At the scene, an off-duty deputy told police that he had been accosted by a boy, who was able to wrestle away his firearm and flee on foot.

Officers were able to find and detain the boy at his home a short time later.

After conducting a search warrant, officers say they found the stolen firearm.

Investigators have not released the boy's identity or what charges he may be facing.

The investigation is ongoing.