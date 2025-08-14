Boy from Gaza comes to Atlanta, begins treatment after losing legs in the war

The Brief An 11-year-old boy from Gaza lost his legs in an airstrike last year. He and his family arrived in Atlanta for medical treatment on August 3. Volunteers fought to bring the family to safety in the United States.



An 11-year-old boy from Gaza is beginning medical treatment in Atlanta after losing his legs in an airstrike last year.

Yassin Alghalban and his family landed at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport a little more than a week ago. With the help of a translator, FOX 5's Rob DiRienzo sat down with Yassin Alghalban and his family.

But it was what the little boy didn't say that spoke volumes.

Young boy loses leg in Gaza

What we know:

Yassin Alghalban lost his legs in a bombing in Gaza more than a year ago.

He is one of 11 Gazan children who have arrived in the United States for medical treatment through the nonprofit Heal Palestine.

In Atlanta, he will need more surgery and eventually prosthetic legs.

The toll of the Israel-Hamas war

What they're saying:

Ghada Elnajjar, a Heal Palestine volunteer who lives in Alpharetta, helped get the family to the United States. She said the war has taken its toll on Yassin.

The little boy mostly wore a blank expression and didn't say much.

"He's been through a lot," Elnajjar said. "Losing his legs, losing his father, losing his brother. He has PTSD."

Yassin Alghalban cracks a rare smile during an interview about his plight from losing his legs in Gaza to arriving in Atlanta during an interview with FOX 5 Atlanta on Aug. 14, 2025.

Elnajjar translated for Alghalban's mom, Fadwa, who said that since they've been in Atlanta, it's taken time to adjust.

"She said when they first arrived here, it was very different to them. It's very quiet here. There are no sounds of drones above them," she translated for Fadwa.

"There's no sounds of bombings around them, and there's abundance of food."

Yassin Alghalban's journey to Atlanta

Timeline:

In April 2024, Yassin lost his legs in an airstrike in Gaza.

When the Rafah border to Egypt was closed, the family was stuck, and his need for medical attention nearly caused them to split apart.

After negotiations with the Israeli government, volunteers secured passage for his family, who flew into Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport last week.

The Atlanta-based doctor who treated Yassin in Gaza, who did not wish to be identified out of concerns for his safety, greeted him at the airport.

The future of Gaza

What's next:

Yassin’s siblings will soon begin school in metro Atlanta. Because of the war, they have not had any schooling in the last two and a half years.

Volunteers reported that Yassin had already had his first medical appointment, which was promising.

They say he will need additional surgery before he's fitted for prosthetic legs.

Meanwhile, Israel's plans to take over Gaza City have ramped up amid the worsening humanitarian crisis.

Israeli officials have denied there is widespread starvation among civilians.