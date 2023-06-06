Boy found shot at DeKalb County apartment complex

article

DeKalb County police are searching for a gunman who shot a boy at an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The DeKalb County Police Department says the shooting happened around 3 a.m. on the 4100 block of Wesley Club Drive.

At the scene, officers found a boy suffering from one gunshot wound.

Medics transported the victim to a local hospital. His condition is unknown at this time and his identity has not been released.

FOX 5 cameras saw multiple patrol vehicles around a car with a smashed window at the complex.

Police have not shared any information about a possible gunman or what led up to the shooting.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the DeKalb County Police Department.