Border Patrol K-9 finds fentanyl stuffed in breakfast burritos near Yuma

Expand / Collapse search
Wind Advisory
until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
7
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County
Wind Advisory
until THU 2:00 PM EDT, Rabun County, Habersham County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 12:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:00 AM EDT, Stephens County, Franklin County, Hart County, Elbert County
Freeze Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Wind Advisory
from THU 9:00 AM CDT until THU 6:00 PM CDT, Cleburne County, Randolph County
Freeze Warning
from THU 11:00 PM EDT until FRI 10:00 AM EDT, Clay County

Border Patrol K-9 finds fentanyl stuffed in breakfast burritos near Yuma

By Brent Corrado
Published 
Updated 17 hours ago
Arizona
FOX 10 Phoenix
article

A Border Patrol K-9 sniffed out several packages of fentanyl pills that were hidden inside burritos at a checkpoint near the Arizona-Mexico border. (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

YUMA, Ariz. - A Border Patrol K-9 sniffed out several packages of fentanyl pills that were hidden inside burritos at a checkpoint near the Arizona-Mexico border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection says the fentanyl-stuffed burritos were found on March 29 at the Highway 78 immigration checkpoint near Yuma.

While the vehicle was pulled over at the checkpoint, the K-9 alerted agents to a black backpack that contained several small packages of fentanyl pills hidden inside breakfast burritos.

RELATED: Border Patrol finds 44 pounds of cocaine-coated Corn Flakes worth nearly $3M

The packages of fentanyl weighed just over 5 pounds with an estimated street value of nearly $60,000.

The 37-year-old driver of the Tahoe was taken into custody.

"Smugglers are under the false assumption that they can disguise drugs within food to throw off canines and their handlers," officials said in a statement. "On the contrary, canines have the ability to detect a target odor among a myriad of other odors.

WATCH: FOX 10 live newscasts

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.