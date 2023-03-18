Boot ban bill advances in Senate thanks to legislative loophole

After failing to get through the state Senate before Crossover Day, a bill that would ban booting practices in Georgia is back under consideration by lawmakers with additional provisions.

Initially introduced as Senate Bill 247, bill co-sponsor Sen. Josh McLaurin says they were able to revive the legislation after Crossover Day by attaching it to another bill, House Bill 119, which already passed the House.

"When Georgians want to see an idea move and maybe there wasn’t enough time or momentum before that procedural barrier of Crossover Day, this last few days of session is an opportunity to move an idea that’s popular that a lot of Georgians want," Sen. McLaurin told FOX 5.

(FOX 5)

Earlier this week, HB 119 advanced to the Senate Rules Committee after the Senate Public Safety Committee gave it the green light. It’s now one step away from a full vote on the Senate floor.

"We think it would be a powerful message to get the bill out of the state Senate this year at the very least, and then it would be tee’d up for a final vote by the House of Representatives and in one vote they could send the bill to the governor’s desk," McLaurin explained.

(FOX 5)

While the bill number may have changed, he said the goal remains the same. Violators of the law would be hit with a $1,000 fine per boot.

"What we’ve done is we’ve worked with lawyers to make sure that this is absolutely airtight. It is a full statewide ban and there are no exceptions…a local government would be able to collect that fine or enforce by ordinance," said McLaurin.

(FOX 5)

This version of the bill would also give drivers the power to sue for damages in the event that their car is illegally booted.

"Right now, it would provide for a private remedy for anybody who does get booted by somebody illegally to bring a small lawsuit to get their damages to get recovery if they miss work or miss wages, that sort of thing as a result of the booting or any damage to their car," said McLaurin.

McLaurin said the changes are subject to amendment, and they do not know what the final form will look like, but he’s committed to trying to get the full statewide ban through this legislative session.