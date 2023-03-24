Man arrested for bomb threat at Wellstar Douglas Hospital

article

Douglas County police have arrested a man reportedly connected to a bomb threat at a local hospital.

On March 21 at around 3:30 p.m., officers with the Douglasville Police Department were called to Wellstar Douglas Hospital to investigate a bomb threat.

The hospital was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

Police say they quickly identified the caller as 45-year-old Latarus Whitley.

Whitley was taken into custody.

Investigators have not said why Whitley allegedly called in the threat to the hospital.

It is not known what charges the man is facing.