Bomb threat received at Georgia State Capitol Wednesday morning

The opening of the Georgia State Capitol was delayed on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling.

Sterling posted about the threat at 8:32 a.m. In his posts, he advised people to avoid the area for now.

At 8:55 a.m., Sterling posted that the all clear had been given following the bomb threat.

