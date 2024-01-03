Bomb threat received at Georgia State Capitol Wednesday morning
article
ATLANTA - The opening of the Georgia State Capitol was delayed on Wednesday morning due to a bomb threat, according to Secretary of State Chief Operating Officer Gabriel Sterling.
Sterling posted about the threat at 8:32 a.m. In his posts, he advised people to avoid the area for now.
At 8:55 a.m., Sterling posted that the all clear had been given following the bomb threat.
FOX 5 Atlanta has reached out in an effort to obtain more information about the threat.