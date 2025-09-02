Bomb threat at East Jackson High school causes evacuation

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Students at East Jackson High School were evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a written bomb threat. (FOX 5)

Students at East Jackson High School were evacuated Tuesday afternoon following a bomb threat.

What we know:

The school sent a letter to families saying that school officials learned of a written threat. The letter said school officials were working with the Jackson County Sheriff's Office to investigate the threat and that dismissal would take place from the school's stadium.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office said deputies are searching the school with seven bomb dogs.

As of 3:30 p.m., the sheriff's office said all students were off campus and that dogs were halfway through clearing the school.

SKY FOX 5 saw many police vehicles on the scene and K-9s outside the building.

