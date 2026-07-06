Boil water advisory issued for southeast Henry County | Find out where

article

The Brief A boil water advisory is in effect for parts of southeast Henry County. Customers should boil water for at least one minute before drinking or cooking. The advisory was issued because of operational issues at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Facility.



The Henry County Water Authority has issued a boil water advisory for customers in parts of southeast Henry County because of operational issues at the Tussahaw Water Treatment Facility.

What we know:

Until the advisory is lifted, residents in the affected areas should boil tap water for at least one minute before using it for drinking, cooking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing fruits and vegetables, or preparing infant formula. Bottled water may also be used for those purposes.

Officials said tap water remains safe for bathing, showering and doing laundry.

The Henry County Water Authority is working to resolve the issue and says it will provide updates once the advisory has been lifted.

Residents can view a map of the affected areas and the latest information on the Henry County Water Authority website.

All areas generally south of Turner Church Road, Honey Creek Road and Snapping Shoals Road;

All areas generally east of Interstate 75;

Excluding the City of McDonough service area;

Excluding the City of Locust Grove service area, except for the following neighborhoods: Grove Park, Copperfield, Berkley Lake, Bridle Creek, Brighton, Amber Ridge, Coulter Woods and Bunn Farm.