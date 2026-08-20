Overturned truck leaks fluid on Moreland Avenue at Thurman Drive

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The Brief An overturned tractor-trailer leaking fluid on Moreland Avenue at Thurman Drive forced major road closures in DeKalb County. Police shut down Moreland Avenue between Henrico Road and E. Conley Road, including all I-285 ramps. DeKalb County Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while crews clean up the spill.



DeKalb County Police officers are working at the scene of an overturned tractor-trailer leaking fluid on Moreland Avenue at Thurman Drive.

What we know:

Police shut down Moreland Avenue between Henrico Road and E. Conley Road due to an overturned truck spill.

The closure includes the exits leading from I-285 onto Moreland Avenue. Officers urge drivers to stay away from the area during the clean-up process.

What we don't know:

Police have not stated what type of fluid is leaking from the overturned rig. Officials have not confirmed if anyone was hurt in the crash. Department representatives are also unavailable for interviews at this time.

What you can do:

Drivers planning to travel through the area should seek alternate routes to avoid severe traffic delays.