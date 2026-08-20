Emory University student builds AI app to help manage ADHD

The Brief Computer science student Malia Wakesho-Ajwang developed an app to help high school and college students with ADHD manage their academic workloads. The platform automatically gathers assignments and uses artificial intelligence to break overwhelming tasks into three small, manageable steps. The app is currently undergoing testing with students, incorporating psychological concepts and techniques taught by Wakesho’s mother.



An Emory University computer science student diagnosed with ADHD during her sophomore year has created a new app to help students manage overwhelming workloads.

What we know:

Malia Wakesho-Ajwang created the platform to help users boost productivity after realizing existing tools failed to meet her needs.

The asoma.app automatically pulls assignments, condenses workloads into three priority tasks and uses artificial intelligence to break heavy assignments into manageable steps.

High school and college students are currently testing the app during its testing phase.

Wakesho began laying the groundwork for the project following her ADHD diagnosis during her sophomore year.

The app integrates techniques her mother taught her to cope with learning challenges, along with concepts drawn from her psychology studies.

What they're saying:

Wakesho said seeing users connect with the platform has been rewarding.

"I think the biggest thing is just seeing people understand that we understand," Wakashio said. "It’s that finally someone gets it kind of moment. That’s always beautiful, because I know what it’s like to like, not know where to start, to be completely overwhelmed or like not understand why I want to do something and I can’t do something. So seeing it work is just like, like, yes."

Both free and paid versions of the app exist, with a $25/month premium service offered.