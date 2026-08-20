Man wanted for assaulting mother of his child in Atlanta

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The Brief Atlanta police are searching for Deandre Bussey in connection with an alleged domestic assault. Police say a woman told officers her child's father physically assaulted her during a dispute Aug. 14. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.



Atlanta police are asking for the public's help finding a man wanted in connection with an aggravated domestic violence assault.

What we know:

Officers responded to a home on 2nd Street NW around 2:49 p.m. Aug. 14 and found a woman inside. Police said she told investigators that her child's father physically assaulted her during a dispute.

Police said officers found signs of a struggle and damage to the home's front door. The suspect had left before officers arrived and was last seen walking north on Hollywood Road.

Investigators identified the suspect as Deandre Bussey and are working to locate him.

What you can do:

Anyone with information can anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477). A reward of up to $5,000 is available for information leading to an arrest.