Boil water advisory issued for Sandy Springs

A boil water advisory was issued for Sandy Springs on Sunday, according to the Atlanta Department of Watershed Management.

The advisory was issued because of a breach on a 48-inch transmission main in the vicinity of Riverside Road and Don White Memorial Park. As a result, businesses and residents in the area may not have running water or their water pressure is very low.

Officials are businesses and residents to restrict water usage for critical uses only at this time. They also said all water needs to be boiled until the water advisory is lifted. Residents should also avoid drinking from public water fountains. Bottled water is safe to use.

Vigorous handwashing or showers with soap and tap water should be safe for basic personal hygiene. However, if washing hands to prepare food, boiled or bottled water should be used.

