Boil-water advisory issued in Fayetteville following water main break

The Fayetteville Water Department has issued a Boil-Water Advisory for customers along Stonewall Avenue West and Lanier Avenue West, between Tiger Trail and Bennett Street, following a water main break that caused low water pressure in the area.

The water main has since been repaired, but officials are advising residents in the affected area to boil water before consumption for the next 24 hours. Bottled water is also recommended as an alternative.

For further guidance on Boil-Water Advisories, customers can visit the Fayetteville city website at https://www.fayetteville-ga.gov/641/Boil-Water-Advisories.