Boil-Water Advisory issued in Fayetteville

The Fayetteville Water Department has issued a 24-hour Boil-Water Advisory for residents on Kelly Drive and Winona Drive following recent reports of low water pressure and temporary outages. Officials advise residents to boil water before consumption or use bottled water until further notice.

To ensure safety, the department has provided steps for proper water boiling: customers should heat water until a steady stream of bubbles forms, maintain a rolling boil for one minute, and then allow the water to cool before use. Boiled or bottled water is recommended for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, preparing food and baby formula, making ice, and providing drinking water for pets.

Additional guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) clarifies that other household tasks, such as laundry and dishwashing, can be performed without boiling tap water, provided they are done correctly. More detailed CDC recommendations can be found here.

The advisory will remain in effect until water tests confirm safety standards, at which time customers will be notified. After the advisory is lifted, residents should flush all faucets for at least two minutes before using the water for drinking or food preparation.