Boil water advisories in effect in Forsyth County

Two separate water outages are affecting customers in Forsyth County after water main leaks disrupted service, according to county officials.

What we know:

The outages have impacted homes and businesses near the intersection of Keith Bridge Road and Grindle Road, as well as along Old Atlanta Road near Chattahoochee Pointe Park. Crews are working to restore service in both areas.

While water service is being brought back online, a boil water advisory remains in effect for affected customers until further notice.

The advisory went into effect on Thursday. Click here for a map.