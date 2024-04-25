Boeing 747 carrying 345 people bounces on LAX runway during hard landing, video shows

A chilling video captured the dramatic moment a Lufthansa Boeing 747 aircraft bounced on the runway at Los Angeles International Airport during a hard landing.

Flight LH 456 was headed from Frankfurt to Los Angeles on Tuesday, April 23, when it made the rough landing. There were 326 passengers and 19 crew members on board the Boeing 747-8 training flight at the time, a spokesperson for Lufthansa Group Deutsche Lufthansa told FOX 11.

The jaw-dropping landing was livestreamed on YouTube by Airline Videos Live. "Holy Moly!" the streaming host exclaimed as the plane bounced on the runway.

"That is the roughest landing I think we've ever caught on our broadcast," he continued.

After the failed landing attempt the video showed the plane ascending into the sky. The Boeing 747 continued to circle the airport and landed without an issue a short time later.

No one was injured in the incident.

"Following an assessment by the cockpit crew, a consultation with the technical department on site and in Frankfurt and an initial visual inspection, the aircraft (registration D-ABYP) flew back to Frankfurt," the Lufthansa Group spokesperson said. "There it will undergo an additional inspection."

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Boeing has been facing increasing scrutiny over the safety of its planes after a door plug blew out of a Boeing 737 Max during an Alaska Airlines flight in January, leaving a gaping hole in the plane.

The accident halted progress that Boeing seemed to be making while recovering from two deadly crashes of Max jets in 2018 and 2019. Those crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia, which killed 346 people, are now back in the spotlight, too.

About a dozen relatives of passengers who died in the second crash met with government officials for several hours Wednesday in Washington. They asked the officials to revive a criminal fraud charge against the company by determining that Boeing violated terms of a 2021 settlement, but left disappointed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.