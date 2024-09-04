Expand / Collapse search

Body of WWII soldier from Covington identified, will be returned home

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  September 4, 2024 8:09am EDT
Covington
The body of a World War II soldier from Covington has been identified as US Army Air Force Sgt. Henry Allen Jr. His body is being returned to Covington for burial.

COVINGTON, Ga. - The body of U.S. Army Air Force Sergeant Henry Allen Jr., a World War II soldier from Covington, Georgia, has been identified decades after his death. 

Allen was killed during the war when his plane was shot down over Germany.

In June, his family was notified of the identification, which was made possible through anthropological and dental analysis. 

Sergeant Allen will be laid to rest in Covington at a future date.