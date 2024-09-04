Body of WWII soldier from Covington identified, will be returned home
COVINGTON, Ga. - The body of U.S. Army Air Force Sergeant Henry Allen Jr., a World War II soldier from Covington, Georgia, has been identified decades after his death.
Allen was killed during the war when his plane was shot down over Germany.
In June, his family was notified of the identification, which was made possible through anthropological and dental analysis.
Sergeant Allen will be laid to rest in Covington at a future date.