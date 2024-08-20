Body spotted near I-285EB near Chamblee Dunwoody Road on Monday

At approximately 4:03 p.m. Aug. 19, Dunwoody police officers were dispatched to the area of Interstate 285 eastbound at Chamblee Dunwoody Road in response to a welfare check. A concerned caller reported seeing a person lying on the ground in the grassy area of the intersection who appeared to be unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 33-year-old male who was confirmed to be deceased. Detectives from the Dunwoody Police Department, along with personnel from the DeKalb County Medical Examiner’s Office, arrived on the scene and took over the investigation. The medical examiner has taken custody of the body for an autopsy.

At this time, there are no indications of foul play, but the investigation remains active. The identity of the deceased will be released once the proper family notifications have been made.