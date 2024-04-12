Body parts found in Milwaukee County; Maxwell Anderson accused

Maxwell Anderson of Milwaukee has been formally charged in connection with the death of Sade Robinson. A criminal complaint was released to the public on Friday, April 12. It charges Anderson, 33, with the following criminal counts:

First-degree intentional homicide

Mutilating a corpse

Arson of property other than building

Maxwell Anderson

Ahead of the release of the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office along with the Milwaukee Police Department planned to hold a news conference at 10 a.m. Friday in connection with the human remains being found around Milwaukee County. FOX6 News plans to stream that news conference on FOX6Now.com and the FOX6 News Milwaukee YouTube channel.

Human leg found at Warnimont Park, Cudahy

According to the criminal complaint, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office and Cudahy Police Department were dispatched to Warnimont Park on Tuesday evening, April 2 after a human leg was located on the beach. The person who called into authorities said the leg was located just north of the Warnimont pump house -- about 2/3 of the way down the bluff, towards the water's edge.

Investigators secured video from Cudahy High School which shows the parkways nearest the pump house. That video showed just before 3 a.m., a vehicle enters the video frame and heads east on the parkway towards the road to the pump house. "The video shows that vehicle did not make a southbound or northbound turn once reaching the intersection nearest to the service road. The vehicle disappears from the video footage, consistent with the vehicle driving down the road that leads to the pump house," the complaint says.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Employees of the Cudahy Water Department reported damage was done to the service gate by a vehicle after the evening of April 1 and before the morning of April 2. "These damaged pieces would be consistent with the vehicle ramming the gate to get through," the complaint says.

The complaint says video recovered from the pump house shows at 3:02 a.m. on April 2, a "human figure can be seen descending the bluff to beach level. This figure appears to make multiple attempts to walk between the beach and the service drive for the pump house." Around 4:30 a.m., the vehicle that entered the closed gate leaves the park -- and heads westbound.

Around 9 p.m. on April 2, a walk-in report was made at Milwaukee Police Department District 5 -- indicating Sade Robinson was missing. Officers went to Robinson's residence for a welfare check -- but were not able to make contact with her. Officers with Milwaukee then reached out to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) -- to make sure they were aware of the missing persons report.

Also on April 2, the Milwaukee Fire Department was dispatched to the area of 29th and Lisbon for a vehicle fire. The license on the vehicle helped authorities know the vehicle belonged to Robinson.

Human remains found, 31st and Walnut, Milwaukee

Investigators checked Robinson's phone records. Those records "showed an association between (one of the numbers being texted) and Maxwell S. Anderson," the complaint says. The defendant also provided the number during a booking process -- which led to authorities identifying Anderson's residence.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The complaint indicates Robinson and the defendant met at the Twisted Fisherman restaurant on Canal Street on the evening of April 1. The owner of the restaurant told investigators Anderson was a former employee of the restaurant. A bartender at the restaurant said Robinson and Anderson were served -- "they appeared to have casual conversation, before leaving together," the complaint says.

Maxwell Anderson (Courtesy: Wisconsin DOC)

A detective spoke with a friend of Robinson who remembered Robinson had a Life360 app -- which provides location-based services and allows users to share their locations with others. When checking the Life360 app, the friend "observed Robinson's phone appeared to be in Warnimont Park around 4:33 a.m. on April 2, 2024," the complaint says.

After authorities identified Robinson's car being that one that was set on fire, investigators canvassed the area near 31st and Galena. The complaint says a detective "located a human foot in the wooded area adjacent to the train tracks that border the playground to the east." Other human flesh was also identified in the area.

Investigators attempted to locate video footage in the area -- and obtained video from a Milwaukee County Transit System bus. It shows a "subject is walking away from a fire that is beginning to burn in the parking slab behing the building at the corner of 30th and Lisbon. As the transit bus passes the person walking away from the fire, you can see this individual appears to be a white male and is wearing dark pants, a dark gray hooded top, carrying a tan-colored backpack with tan straps that appears to be full. As the bus continues to drive westbound on Lisbon Avenue, the burning of Robinson's vehicle is clearly visible," the complaint says.

The complaint says a person who appears to have witnessed the car being set on fire can be heard on surveillance video from a nearby food mart yelling "'he did that' while pointing across the street to the person with the tan backpack." The subject...also begins yelling for someone to call the fire department.

Maxwell Anderson

Detectives then saturated the area looking for surveillance footage that would capture the person with the tan backpack. Detectives learned the subject "eventually got into a Milwaukee County Transit System bus at 8:12 a.m. to head southbound on N. 35th Street, which is the direction towards the defendant's residence," the complaint says.

When the defendant arrived in his neighborhood, surveillance video from a nearby residence showed him "arriving through his back gate that is accessible through the alley behind his house," the complaint says. The defendant's dark hooded top and tan backpack appeared full -- and is visible in the video.

Investigators later searched the Robinson's burned up vehicle. Among the items recovered "was a remnant of an iPhone, consistent with the type of iPhone Robinson was known to have," the complaint says.

Maxwell Anderson, initial appearance in Milwaukee County court

Around 1:15 a.m. on April 4, MCSO detectives conducted a traffic stop of an SUV known to belong to the defendant. The defendant was stopped near 38th and W. Lakefield Drive, just a few blocks from his residence. The defendant was arrested at that time.

A preliminary analysis was conducted by the Wisconsin State Crime Lab. DNA analysis supports the preliminary conclusion that the leg (found at Warnimont Park) belongs to Sade Robinson, the complaint says. The complaint then concludes "the defendant intentionally killed and then dismembered Robinson with the intent to conceal the homicide."

Maxwell Anderson, initial appearance in Milwaukee County court

Anderson made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Friday, April 12. Cash bond was set at $5 million. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22.