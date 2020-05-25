Body of missing boater pulled from Lake Buckhorn

article

The Carroll County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday divers were able to locate and recover the body of a man who fell out of a boat on Lake Buckhorn and did not resurface on Memorial Day.

Carroll County officials said a 38-year-old man reportedly fell from his boat on Monday and did no resurface while boating on Lake Buckhorn.

Dive teams responded to try to help but could not find him before it became dark. Deputies said diver were able to locate the body just after 11 a.m. Tuesday and were able to retrieve it.

Officials search Lake Buckhorn after a boater fell into the water and didn't resurface on May 25, 2020. (Carroll County Sheriff's Office)

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources assisted, bringing in a specialized SONAR boat from Lake Lanier.

The body has been turned over to the county coroner. The name of the man has not been released.

