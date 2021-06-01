Houston police believe body found in Jasper is Samuel Olson; father's girlfriend in custody

Police say a body found in a motel room in Jasper is believed to be that of 6-year-old Samuel Olson, who was reported missing in Houston.

A charge of tampering with evidence was accepted against Theresa Balboa, Samuel's father's girlfriend, police say.

According to police, Samuel was reported missing on the evening of May 27. Officers responded to a residence in southwest Houston and met with Samuel’s father and Balboa.

Samuel Olson (left); Theresa Balboa (Photo: Jasper County Sheriff's Office)

Police say Balboa reported that she was at the residence around 7:30 a.m. that day when she saw Samuel’s mother with an unknown officer at the front of the residence. Balboa reportedly told police that the officer stated she would go to jail for kidnapping if she did not return Samuel to the mother.

Police say the father stated that once he heard this story, he contacted Samuel’s mother, who said that Samuel was not with her.

Missing Persons investigators made contact with Samuel’s mother. Police say investigators were provided with evidence that Samuel’s mother was at her residence throughout the entire morning of May 27.

Investigators continued to follow up on the case, including conducting interviews with the parents and Balboa.

According to HPD, investigators discovered inconsistencies in Balboa’s statements.

On Tuesday, Houston investigators were contacted by the Jasper Police Department. Jasper police said they received an anonymous Crime Stoppers tip that led officers to a motel.

Police say officers made contact with Balboa at the motel and eventually discovered the body of a young child. Balboa was taken into custody.

Police believe the child that was found dead in the motel room is Samuel, but the medical examiner needs to make the determination.

The investigation remains active, and the police department says more charges could be filed at a later time if appropriate.