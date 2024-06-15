Body found in water by Santa Cruz beach identified as Georgia husband, father

article

A body that was discovered near a Santa Cruz beach earlier this month has been identified, according to reports.

Hans Materne, an Atlanta resident, was visiting Santa Cruz's Maron Beach on June 5 when he jumped into the ocean from a cliff, a common pastime of locals. However, Materne never rose from the water.

Officials said the accident happened around 4:30 p.m. and that Materne died at the scene.

"Emergency personnel arrived on scene and began life-saving efforts, but sadly the individual was pronounced deceased," Santa Cruz County Sheriff officials said.

In a fundraiser organized by his wife Astrid Restrepo, Materne was having a beach day and resting before work the following day when he entered the water. High currents pulled him under.

Moran Beach in Santa Cruz County. Hans Materne was declared dead shortly being retrieved from the water on June 5, 2024.

"I lost my husband, the father of my daughter, and my other half," Restrepo said in a GoFundMe. "I will never forget our time together. But now I have to overcome this loss, bring him back home (Atlanta, GA) from California, and give him a proper burial with all the people he loved."

The fundraiser is hoping to raise money to bring Materne's body back to his Georgia home for a proper burial.

Foul play is not expected to have played a part, according to KSBW.

Materne leaves behind a daughter and wife.