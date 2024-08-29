Body found on DeKalb County road, police investigating

Police have shut down part of a DeKalb County road for a death investigation early Thursday morning.

The investigation began around 4 a.m. on Warriors Path and Waldrop Lane off of Flat Shoals Road in Decatur.

While details about the investigation are scarce, FOX 5 cameras spotted a body in the roadway.

Officials have not released the identity of the victim or said how they may have died.

Multiple DeKalb County officers were on the scene canvassing the area for evidence.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, call the DeKalb County Police Department.

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.