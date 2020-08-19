Body found in North Oconee River, police investigating

A decomposed body was found Tuesday evening in the North Oconee River, officials said.

According to Athens-Clarke County Police, the body was located near North Avenue and Martin Luther King Parkway.

Detectives were in the process of identifying the body and determining the circumstances surrounding the death.

Investigators said there were no obvious signs of trauma or criminal activity.

Anyone with information on the incident are asked to contact Det. Paul Johnson 762-400-7060 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 706-705-4775.

