Blues singer Bobby Rush bring his band to the Atlanta City Winery

Grammy Award winning blues singer Bobby Rush visited Good Day Atlanta, as he prepares to hit the stage at Atlanta City Winery.

Bobby Rush is a blues legend known for his sweaty, no-holds-barred funk-fests.

His last album "Porcupine Meat" won a grammy award. Bobby's new album "Sitting on top of the Blues" debut on 4 Billboard charts.

He'll perfrom at the Atlanta City Winery October 16. Doors open at 6 P.M. The show starts at 8 P.M.

