Blue Man Group brings 'Rockstar' power to Atlanta

Imagine having the job title of "Rockstar."

Well, Mackenna Tolfa doesn’t have to imagine — because she’s actually got it.

"If somebody told me ten years ago, or even five years ago, that this was going to be something I would be doing for a living, I’d be telling them they were lying," laughs the musician.

Tolfa is currently on tour with global phenomenon Blue Man Group, which will perform three shows at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on Saturday, January 24th and Sunday, January 25th. As the show’s new character "The Rockstar," Tolfa uses her skills as a drummer to lend a unique presence and energy to the show’s famously whimsical and inventive performance style.

"It’s such a unique experience as a drummer to have a role where you’re featured in this way…especially for female musicians," says Tolfa. "Getting to the end of the show where we are united with the Blue Men is a very empowering experience for me as a performer, and I hope it’s also empowering for the audience."

Tolfa grew up in Wisconsin, immersed in the region’s culture of polka music; she says her parents encouraged her to pursue her dreams of becoming a professional musician. Now, performing for audiences across the country, Tolfa says she hopes to serve as an inspiration for the next generation of rock stars.

"I think one of the main reasons why I love doing it so much is getting to see from the stage all the young gals out there watching, and I’m hoping that they’re taking away that it most definitely can be them," she says.

Blue Man Group will perform at the Fox as part of the Regions Broadway in Atlanta series. Showtimes are 8:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 24th and 1:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, January 25th.