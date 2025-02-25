Blood clots claim lives of young athletes, families advocate for awareness
ATLANTA - Up to 100,000 people die each year from blood clots, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
About 25% of those who experience initial symptoms will die suddenly.
What we know:
Twenty-one-year-old Bryce Stanfield, a Harrison High graduate and defensive tackle at Furman University, died last February.
Seventeen-year-old Denmark High School football star Finley Krutchen died in October.
Both athletes died from massive pulmonary embolisms where a blood clot blocks arteries in the lungs. They both had the clotting disorder Factor V Leiden.
What they're saying:
"Finley didn't show any of the signs and symptoms that you would typically think, but he had pneumonia, and they thought maybe asthma and he saw a couple of different doctors...was cleared by cardiology a week before he went into cardiac arrest," Finley's mom, Veronica Krutchen said.
"Bryce was a 21-year-old athletic football player. He was diagnosed with muscle strains and an upper respiratory infection, maybe a touch of asthma. No one suspected that his symptoms would be related to a blood clot," Bryce's mom, Teri Stanfield, explained.
Both of the athletes’ parents plan to head to Washington D.C. in March to continue to push for blood clot awareness on a national level.
"It just helps us know that our boys’ voices will be heard," Krutchen added.
