No, that was just a blimp over metro Atlanta!

article

After a sometimes unsettling, sometimes comical few weeks of talk about unidentified flying objects and reported Chinese spy balloons, a plain white blimp flying over metro Atlanta caught a lot of people’s attention on Friday.

An AirSign Airship blimp flew over Georgia on Friday afternoon. It stopped at the Dalton Municipal Airport where officials there caught a couple of photos.

Those airport officials cracked wise in a Facebook post writing:

"Don’t shoot! Just a regular Airsign Airship America blimp in today for a refueling. This is what they look like without the advertising wraps."

Think of the Goodyear blimp, except for hire. The company is based out of Central Florida and has been wrapped to promote everything from T-Mobile, to Discovery’s Shark Week, to The Conan Show, to Goodyear itself.

According to flightaware.com, blimp could be seen driving about 55 mph from Dalton down through Cherokee and north Fulton counties, skirting east of Atlanta, doing a half-loop around Stone Mountain before continuing south-southeast.

Unlike some of the other floating objects which President Biden talked about Thursday, this blimp was cruising at a very low, relatively speaking, 2,200 feet. Contrast that to the balloon which was shot down off the coast of the Carolinas on Feb. 4, which was floating at about 60,000 feet.

Several alert FOX 5 viewers spotted the blimp and sent us inquires about it. This UFO is now very much identified.

FOX 5 reached out to the Airship Group, but did not immediately hear back as they likely were too focused on flying.

You can follow along with the blimp’s trips online at flightaware.com.