Black Lives Matter rallies in Minneapolis Thursday

A group protesting the bond release of former Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin gathered outside Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis Thursday night.

Demonstrators there say they are hurt and shocked that Chauvin was able to post bond ahead of his March trial. The event was organized by Black Lives Matter Twin Cities metro, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice 4 Jamar, Racial Justice Network, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Native Lives Matter, Black Lives Matter Minnesota, Minnesota Neighbors for Justice and Blue LIES Matter.

Chauvin was the officer who held his knee on George Floyd's neck during his arrest. Chauvin has been charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death.

A protest moves down a Minneapolis street. Demonstrators were angry about the bond release of Derek Chauvin.

Wednesday night, there was a peaceful protest in Minneapolis, which started at 38th and Chicago, where George Floyd was arrested. After that march ended, some protesters gathered outside of Minneapolis police's 5th Precinct and tension escalated, leading to the arrests of 51 people.

More than a hundred people gathered in the 600 block of University Avenue in St. Paul Thursday night as well.