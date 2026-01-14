Birmingham mayor wants high-speed rail to Atlanta

article

The Brief Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin is proposing a high-speed rail line between Birmingham and Atlanta. The project could reduce train travel time from about 4.5 hours to under an hour. Woodfin says the idea would require state, federal, public and private partnerships to move forward.



An Alabama mayor is proposing a high-speed rail project that would connect Birmingham and Atlanta, potentially slashing travel times between the two cities, according to AL.com.

What we know:

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin floated the idea during a recent speech to the Kiwanis Club in Birmingham, describing it as part of a broader effort to expand mobility options while reducing reliance on cars and large parking areas.

What they're saying:

Woodfin said the proposed rail system could cut the current train travel time from about four and a half hours to less than an hour. While no specific details or timeline have been released, he said the project would require cooperation across state and federal governments, along with public and private partners to overcome funding challenges.