Bill would replace Cherokee rose with sweetbay magnolia in Georgia

Georgia lawmakers are considering a change to the state flower, a designation held by the Cherokee rose since 1916.

What we know:

Legislation introduced by Rep. Deborah Silcox of Sandy Springs would replace the Cherokee rose with sweetbay magnolia, a native plant, according to Georgia Native Plant Society.

The push comes after the Cherokee rose was designated "invasive" by the Georgia Invasive Species Council because it spreads aggressively and can harm native ecosystems.

What they're saying:

The Georgia Cherokee Community Alliance says the Cherokee rose doesn’t actually hold cultural significance for the Cherokee people, according to Georgia Public Broadcasting. Vice President Tony Harris points out that, despite its name, the flower isn’t native to Georgia at all — it comes from Asia. In a 2023 letter, the group said it supports replacing the Cherokee rose with a native plant as the state flower.

The proposal, House Bill 955, is currently sitting in the House Special Rules Committee, waiting for a hearing.